ISL 7: Main aim is to get our first goal, says East Bengal midfielder Steinmann

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 12 (ANI): SC East Bengal finally earned their first point in the ongoing seventh season of Indian Super League (ISL) as they held Jamshedpur FC to a goalless draw on Thursday and midfielder Matti Steinmann said the team's next target is to get their first goal of the showpiece event.

Robbie Fowler's side is at the bottom of the ISL table after four games but the team is looking forward to doing well in the upcoming fixtures and carrying forward the confidence after earning the first points.

The 25-year-old defensive midfielder also said the mood in the Red-and-Gold camp is quite upbeat, following Thursday's result.

"Obviously, we didn't get the desired results in the first three games, but the last game was a lot better. We haven't scored a goal as yet, so our main target in the next game will be to get our first goal," SC East Bengal's website quoted Steinmann as saying.

"The last game was tough. We fought hard, especially after being reduced to ten men for seventy minutes. But the team spirit is high at the moment,'" he added.



After Thursday's game, coach Fowler had said that he feels his side is playing against 12 men in every game. The Liverpool legend said that no decisions were going their way and it felt East Bengal were playing against 12 men rather than 11.

"We are always trying to use all the players at our disposal. We never had a pre-season, we are massively behind everyone in terms of being ready. It has been tough for our players. We feel we are playing against 12 men in every single game. It worked well for us and we defended really well," Fowler said in the post-match press conference on Thursday.

Last week, Fowler had reiterated his stand and asked for the inclusion of VAR in ISL.

"I am going to say yes. Referees might need a bit of help, I know they are doing a tough job," he had said.

East Bengal will next lock horns with Hyderabad FC on December 15. (ANI)

