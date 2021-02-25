ISL 7: Never faced such a tough team before, says Dias after loss to Mumbai

Bambolim (Goa) [India], February 25 (ANI): Odisha FC interim head coach Steven Dias admitted that they were expecting a tough match against Mumbai City FC in the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday.

Mumbai City thrashed Odisha to register a thumping 6-1 win at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim in their penultimate match of the season.

"This is one of the best teams in the league. I never faced such a tough team before. They are a very good side so it was tough for us," Dias said at the post-match press conference.

After Odisha had taken a shock early lead through Diego Mauricio (9'), Mumbai hit back hard through goals from Bartholomew Ogbeche (14', 43'), Bipin Singh (38', 47', 86), and Cy Goddard (44').



Despite a humiliating loss, Dias was proud of Odisha FC players knowing they were up against one of the formidable sides of the ISL.

"The first half would have been good if we hadn't conceded goals from set-pieces. I knew we were playing one of the best teams in the league so we were compact and we got the lead also. But I am proud of my boys, they worked very hard," said Dias.

Odisha FC skipper Steven Taylor was playing his 400th career game but had to leave the field due to injury with the scores level.

"It was very sad. We were 1-1 when he got injured. If you see in our squad, there are many players who are injured. I don't have many options for that position. It's very disheartening because after his injury, we conceded the goal," Dias said.

Odisha FC with nine points is at the bottom of the table and will next lock horns with SC East Bengal in their last match of this season on Saturday. (ANI)

