ISL 7: Odisha FC coach Baxter frustrated after draw against Bengaluru FC

Margao (Goa) [India], January 25 (ANI): Odisha FC failed to win the encounter against Bengaluru FC on Sunday despite dominating most of the Indian Super League (ISL) tie and coach Stuart Baxter had no hesitation in pointing out his team's inability to close out matches.

Bengaluru FC came from behind to earn a hard-fought point against Odisha FC as Erik Paartalu netted an 82nd-minute equaliser to hand his side a thrilling 1-1 draw.

Baxter also highlighted Odisha's sloppy approach in the match which denied his side a second win of the ongoing season.

"I am frustrated. Frustrated with many things like our inability to put the game to bed, to defend the 90 minutes without making elementary mistakes," said Baxter at the post-match press conference.



"In set-plays, Bengaluru decide many games. If you look at the game, that was where their main threat came from. We gave away silly freekicks and throw-ins," he added.

Eight minutes into the game, Diego Mauricio put the Bhubaneswar-based club ahead. Following that, Odisha goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh made many important saves to keep his side in the game.

However, it was a set-piece that eventually earned the Blues a point and the English head coach hopes that his team learns from their mistakes.

"The team has to learn from it. That is the next step in their development. We are playing well enough now on a regular basis to win games... All of their chances came from long balls and free-kicks. We could have won the game playing the way we did," said Baxter.

Odisha FC will next lock horns with Jamshedpur FC on February 1. (ANI)

