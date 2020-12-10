ISL 7: Really difficult to beat NorthEast United, says Cuadrat

Margao (Goa) [India], December 9 (ANI): After sharing a point with NorthEast United in the Indian Super League, Bengaluru FC head coach Carles Cuadrat said it is really difficult to beat Gerard Nus' team.

Bengaluru and United played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday.

Nus' men took an early lead through a fortuitous strike from Luis Machado (4') but Bengaluru hit back through Juanan (13') and substitute Udanta Singh (70'). Just as the Blues looked set for a win, Machado (78') struck again to ensure his team got a share of the points.



"They are starting well, very well organised. For sure now it is really difficult to beat them," Cuadrat said in the post-match press conference.

Bengaluru had a number of chances to take the lead. Ashique Kuruniyan, in the 19th minute, fired wide after a terrific run. Seven minutes later, Harmanjot Khabra found himself inside the box with an open sight on goal but his shot went wide as well.

NEUFC went close towards the end of the first half as Gurpreet Sandhu had to stretch to keep a Machado freekick out. But it was Bengaluru who dominated the half and their 62 per cent possession in that period was a testament to that.

Cuadrat, however, mentioned that Bengaluru was really close towards picking up all the three points from the game. He said that his boys created at least 20 chances in front of the goal and Bengaluru is gradually improving in the season.

"Yes, we were working for the three points. We came back at the beginning, they scored easily, we came back (again). We were very close to the three points. I think a lot of chances were created -- we made 20 chances. The team is (improving) step by step. We just don't have three points. I have to congratulate NorthEast. It was a nice game to watch," he added. (ANI)

