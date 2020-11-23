ISL 7: Sandesh Jhingan looking forward to first-ever Kolkata derby experience

Goa [India], November 23 (ANI): Ahead of the Indian Super League's (ISL) first-ever Kolkata derby, ATK Mohun Bagan centre-back Sandesh Jhingan said his main aim will be to get the three points against SC East Bengal as the two sides are set to lock horns in the 'big game' on Friday.

Defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan made a winning start in the seventh season of ISL after defeating Kerala Blasters on November 20.

Meanwhile, New entrants SC East Bengal will make their ISL debut playing in one of the oldest rivalries in Asian football on November 27 when they face ATK Mohun Bagan.

"I have never had the chance to watch a Kolkata derby live at the stadium. It is one of the biggest derbies in the world. As footballers, you want to be a part of such big games on big stages, so I am looking forward to it. I do not look deep into the magnitude of the game, whether it's the Kolkata derby or any other match, it's all the same. All are important, so I do not let emotions get to me," Jhingan said in an official statement.

Ahead of the game, Jhingan is concentrating on ensuring his team goes back from the game with all three points.



"The derby has a rich history and its roots run deep in Indian football. Now, hopefully, I get a chance to be part of it," said Jhingan.

"The Kolkata derby is good for Indian football and the fans, but we live in the present and I have to do my job, just like the rest of the team - to get the three points and the clean sheet," he added.

The centre-back is no stranger to big games -- he has played in two ISL finals apart from numerous important matches for the national team. Handling pressure has never been a problem for him and he doesn't expect the Kolkata derby to be any different.

"Being part of a champion team puts extra pressure but I like to enjoy the responsibility as it shows you have something in you, that's why people have expectations from you, as you can deliver," said Jhingan.

The Red and Golds have undergone an overhaul this season, acquiring experienced Indian players alongside reputed foreign recruits, and are looking to waste no time in establishing themselves as a powerhouse in the league. Defending champions ATKMB though have a strong, deep squad, and are touted to be favourites for the contest. Jhingan believes Fowler's side will be difficult to predict, as they are yet to play a game.

"We are a set team, so it gives them an idea of our strengths and weaknesses. They have a new team and are unpredictable. We don't know what they are going to provide us," said Jhingan.

"There are responsibilities on us but we believe in our system and our coach, I am sure he will have a perfect plan for this game," he signed-off. (ANI)

