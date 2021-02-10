ISL 7: SC East Bengal players enjoy a game of Teqball

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 10 (ANI): SC East Bengal players and coaching staff enjoyed a game of Teqball, with the club sharing a video on Wednesday and giving glimpses of the team's fun outing.

SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler said that a game of Teqball helps improve skills which will be beneficial for the players on the football ground as well.

"It is good for your touch and it is good for your communication as well. So, it is, essentially, a ping-pong table for football... I think it is good for everyone, it gets everyone smiling, laughing and I think it is good for the morale and camaraderie," Fowler said in the video shared by the club on its YouTube channel.



SC East Bengal are currently placed in the ninth spot on the Indian Super League (ISL) table with 16 points from 16 matches. The club has won just three games and witnessed a draw in seven matches.

In the previous game, Fowler's team secured a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur and with this, they had successfully ended their five-match winless streak.

The club will next take on Hyderabad FC on Friday. (ANI)

