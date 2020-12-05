ISL 7: There is an invisible pressure when I don't score, says Chhetri

Bambolim (Goa) [India], December 5 (ANI): Indian football team and Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri has said there is always an invisible pressure when he doesn't score a goal.

Bengaluru FC got their first win of the season, notching up a 1-0 victory in a heated affair with arch-rivals Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) Season 7 at the GMC Stadium.

A 56th-minute penalty by Chhetri was the difference between the two teams as Chennaiyin suffered their first loss of the season.

The skipper said he concentrates more on working hard for his team and does not pay any heed to how many goals he has scored or missed.



"Every time I don't score a goal, there is an invisible pressure but I don't think about it too much. I have missed many goals and score many too. Working hard for the team is more important and that is where we are concentrating more we got a lot of players who can score in the field," Chhetri said in a video posted on ISL's Twitter.

In the 54th minute, Chennaiyin committed one foul too much. Vanspaul lunged into Silva inside the box and the referee pointed to the spot. Kaith guessed correctly and dived to his right, but Chhetri's penalty was inch-perfect.

"Ya happy with three points. I think we played really well in the first half and after scoring a goal in the second half we sat back a little. I guess that's what happens when you are coming back from a two-game draw," said the skipper.

"So I am really pleased with the way we played in the first half. And at the end defending like that we get three points it's a happy day," Chhetri added.

Bengaluru FC will next lock horns with NorthEast United FC on December 8. (ANI)

