ISL 7: Vicuna proud of Kerala Blasters' 'fighting spirit' after draw against East Bengal

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 21 (ANI): Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna said he is proud of the team's "fighting spirit" that it showed during the clash against SC East Bengal before adding that it was his side's "best match" of the season so far.

Kerala Blasters salvaged a draw against SC East Bengal after Jeakson Singh scored a header in second-half injury time during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 match here on Sunday.

"It was a deserved goal that Jeakson scored. I am proud of the players in terms of the attitude and the fighting spirit that we saw till the end of the second half. We wanted the three points and our first victory. We showed that we can create chances and play well, we can take the three points in the next match," Vicuna said in the post-match press conference.



The coach also said: "We wanted to have the ball more than the opponent and we had it. We created chances and we had different possibilities and I think that this was the best match we have played."

Kerala Blasters replaced their striker Gary Hooper at the break and explaining the reason behind it, the Spaniard said the player had some 'muscular problems'.

"Gary is an important player for us. He had some muscular problems so I decided to change him and put Jordan Murray on the pitch," he said. (ANI)

