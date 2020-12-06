ISL 7: We deserved the win against East Bengal, says NorthEast United coach

Vasco (Goa) [India], December 6 (ANI): NorthEast United FC continued their strong start to Indian Super League (ISL) with a 2-0 victory and head coach Gerard Nus feels his team deserved all three points even though SC East Bengal look threatening all through the match.

NorthEast United FC piled further misery on SC East Bengal with a win in their fourth match of the ISL here at Tilak Maidan on Saturday.

A Surchandra Singh (33') own goal and an injury-time strike from Rochharzela (90') helped the Highlanders remain unbeaten and climb to the second spot in the league table.



"We definitely deserved to get these three points. We did many good things but we have to keep working. It is just the beginning of the season and we are building a team, and I'm completely convinced that we had a great performance," said Nus at the post-match press conference.

The Spaniard also heaped praise on his young winger Ninthoinganba Meetei, fondly known as Ninthoi, who created the chance that led to his side's opening goal in the 33rd minute.

"Ninthoi is a player who represents the future of India. He is a great example of a player who is good in attack and is improving defensively as well. He is an amazing player," Nus said.

NorthEast face Bengaluru FC, another unbeaten team in the ongoing showpiece event, in their next game on December 8 at the Fatorda Stadium.

"Now that we have a really short time to get ready for the next match. We are playing against Bengaluru which is another massive challenge," the coach said. (ANI)

