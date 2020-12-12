ISL 7: We feel it is two points dropped, says Coyle

Vasco (Goa) [India], December 11 (ANI): Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle is disappointed with his side's performance against SC East Bengal as they missed the opportunity of grabbing three points after playing out a goalless draw on Thursday.

The result meant Robbie Fowler's side continued to be bottom of the ISL table after four games.

Jamshedpur were superior and dominated possession against SCEB in the first half but both sides headed into the break goalless after Coyle's side failed to convert their chances. The game was a cagey contest in the opening quarter but the momentum shifted in Jamshedpur's favour once East Bengal were reduced to 10 men in the 25th minute.

"We are disappointed not to have won the game. We certainly had some chances to get that first goal. It is another game unbeaten, it is fair to say we are disappointed not to win. On another day, we would have easily won the game," Coyle said in the post-match press conference.

"I feel like we should have won the game. They'll feel it is a valuable point, we feel it is two points dropped. We created all the chances. I don't think East Bengal had a chance in the game. They defended valiantly, credit for that but we certainly did enough to win the game," he added.



Jamshedpur fashioned an early opportunity to break the deadlock as early as the sixth minute. Peter Hartley threaded a ball for Jadhav in the box, but the forward blazed his shot over the bar. East Bengal presented their opponents with a good fight as they tried to grab the lead but the task got tougher when they were down to 10 men. Eugeneson Lyngdoh received his marching orders from the referee for a second yellow, following a rash tackle on Alexandre Lima.

Jamshedpur capitalised on the sending off and continued to pile pressure on Fowler's side but failed to convert their chances. Just before the half-hour mark, Valskis came close to breaking the deadlock.

Laldinliana Renthlei whipped a cross from the right which was met by Valskis on the volley but the ball narrowly missed the far post by inches. Nine minutes later, Stephen Eze had another golden opportunity to hand Jamshedpur the lead. The defender leapt high to meet Aitor Monroy's corner only to see his header strike the underside of the crossbar before being cleared away.

Jamshedpur continued to dominate proceedings after the break, pinning East Bengal to their own half. They were nearly awarded for their persistence in the 69th minute only to be denied by the woodwork, again.

Both sides played cautiously in the dying minutes in hopes of not conceding a goal. There was drama late in the game as Renthlei was shown a second yellow card during stoppage time, leaving both sides with 10 men. In the end, both sides settled for a draw. (ANI)

