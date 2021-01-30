ISL 7: We have played Goa twice and should have beaten them twice, says EB coach Fowler

Margao (Goa) [India], January 30 (ANI): SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler feels his side should have defeated FC Goa twice in the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Third-placed FC Goa and SC East Bengal played out a 1-1 draw at the Fatorda Stadium on Friday. The Gaurs went up ahead through Igor Angulo's 39th-minute goal but his strike was neutralised by SCEB skipper Daniel Fox (65'), who netted his first ISL goal.

Fowler feels East Benga displayed a formidable game in the second half against both FC Goa and Mumbai City FC.

"Performance-wise, we were outstanding in the second half against FC Goa as well as against Mumbai City FC in the last game. We have played Goa twice and we should have beaten them twice. This shows how well we have done," said Fowler at the post-match press conference.



The Liverpool legend was happy with the "improvement" East Bengal has shown in the ongoing ISL but rued the missed the chances against FC Goa.

"We are a team that has massively improved. It's a game that we dominated, and we had a lot of chances but could not put them into the net. There are a lot of positives but the only negative is that we have not won the game and we missed a few chances," said Fowler.

SC East Bengal is currently tenth on the league table but is only six points away from the top four spots and Fowler wants his boys to keep chipping in until it is mathematically impossible for Red and Golds.

"There have been a lot of draws around us. We are just six points behind fourth place. Until it is mathematically impossible to make it to the top four, we will keep plugging on. We have shown that we are a team that is capable of getting results," said Fowler.

SC East Bengal will next face Bengaluru FC on Tuesday. (ANI)

