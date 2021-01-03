ISL 7: We made mistakes after going 2-0 up, says Lobera

Bambolim (Goa) [India], January 3 (ANI): Despite securing a win over Kerala Blasters FC, Mumbai's head coach Sergio Lobera is "not very happy" with the team and said that they made mistakes after taking a two-goal lead in the match.

Mumbai City FC returned to the top of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) standings after a 2-0 win over Kerala Blasters FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday. Adam le Fondre opened the scoring for the Islanders early on and playmaker Hugo Boumous doubled their advantage in the 11th minute.

"The first few minutes are very important for us. We spoke about this before the start of the game and I was very happy with the start of the game but after we scored two goals the situation changed and I'm not very happy about the way we managed being 2-0 up because they had chances from our mistakes, which gave them a lot of motivation. We needed to work better after scoring the two goals," he said at the post-match press conference.



Lobera went on to stress the importance of killing games off. "It's very important for us [to finish our chances] because at 3-0 the game would have been over, but we gave them opportunities [to come back into the game]. Now the focus is on the next game and we have just two days to recover as a team. We need to work hard on recovery after today's game but I'm an optimist and I'm very happy with my players," he said.

The Spaniard also praised his custodian and Hero of the Match Amrinder Singh. "I am very happy with Amrinder. I'm very happy with his performance. Today we won the game 2-0 but they had two or three clear chances and Amrinder worked very well," Lobera said.

Another player who has shone under Lobera this season is Bipin Singh and he explained why. "The most important thing is confidence. Bipin is a very good player like our other players. We have a very good squad, very good Indian players, very good foreign players and the most important thing is to work well as a team and then it's possible for individuals to shine," the 43-year-old said. (ANI)

