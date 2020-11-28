ISL 7: We matched ATK Mohun Bagan's performance, says SC East Bengal coach Fowler

Vasco (Goa) [India], November 28 (ANI): The first-ever Kolkata derby in the Indian Super League (ISL) ended in favour of ATK Mohun Bagan but SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler wasn't too disheartened as they matched traditional rivals with their performance.

ATK Mohun Bagan defeated arch-rivals SC East Bengal 2-0 at Tilak Maidan Stadium here on Friday.

Goals from Roy Krishna (49') and Manvir Singh (85') ensured the Mariners continued their unbeaten run in the tournament.

The Liverpool legend was not satisfied with the result but feels that East Bengal can grow better as the tournament progresses.

"I am not satisfied with the result but performance-wise we were okay. For a team that has been together for two and a half weeks, I think we put in a good performance. We are talking about a team who were champions last time and we matched them, more than matched them," Fowler said at the post-match press conference.



"I don't think there was much [to choose from] between the teams. In the first half we put in a great performance but the result is disappointing. The performance was okay, and there are glimpses of what we can become," he added.

East Bengal striker Balwant Singh did get a few good opportunities to score in the match but he failed to capitalise on them. Fowler however was satisfied with the way Balwant approached the game.

"Balwant was good tonight and he's been a handful in training. He put in a good shift. As a forward, you'll probably be judged on goals and that will always be the case," said the coach.

"I've got no problem with Balwant. He put in a good shift. It's not all about scoring goals," Fowler added.

SC East Bengal will next lock horns with Mumbai City FC on December 1. (ANI)

