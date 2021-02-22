ISL 7: We were dominant team from 'first to last whistle', says Coyle after win

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 21 (ANI): Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle expressed elation over the victory against Mumbai City FC and said they were the dominant team from the "first to the last whistle".

Jamshedpur FC secured a 2-0 win over Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Saturday. Second-half goals from substitutes Boris Singh and David Grande earned the three points for Jamshedpur.

"It was a great victory, fully deserved. From the first to the last whistle, we were the dominant team and controlled the game. We scored two and could have had a few more. All the credit goes to the players," Coyle said at the post-match press conference.



Coyle expressed his delight with the improvement that the team have shown in the last few games and now expects his players to finish the season on a strong note.

"We have been playing well and winning games. It is very important that we finish the season on a strong note [having been more or less out of semis contention]. We have shown a remarkable improvement from last season and that is what we have to continue doing moving forward," he said.

He also heaped praise on his defensive unit who kept a clean sheet as well as the Mumbai City attackers at bay, allowing just one shot on target in the whole match.

"Another clean sheet tonight again. [Peter] Hartley and [Stephen] Eze have been outstanding. The boys in the defence stood up to everything that Mumbai City had. We have a lot of positives moving forward and that is something we have got to continue," said Coyle. (ANI)

