ISL: AIFF DC issues stern warning to Sandesh Jhingan

Panaji (Goa) [India], March 3 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee has issued a 'stern warning' to ATK Mohun Bagan player Sandesh Jhingan for his comments made after Indian Super League (ISL) Match No. 66 against Kerala Blasters FC, last month.

"The AIFF body took into account the apology tendered by the player on social media. The Committee has also communicated any repetition will entail exemplary penal actions," stated an official statement.



Earlier, Jhingan had apologised for making a sexist comment. His comment caused a severe backlash on social media.

"I know a lot has happened in the last 48 years, and it has been down to an error in judgement on my part. I have had the time to sit and reflect, something which I should have done, instead to react..." Jhingan said in a video posted on Twitter.

"To put it simply, what I said in the heat of the game, is, it's wrong, and I am truly sorry for it and I know I have let many people down, including myself and my family," he added. (ANI)

