ISL: Anthony Pilkington, Aaron Joshua sign for SC East Bengal

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 17 (ANI): SC East Bengal announced the signings of Republic of Ireland midfielder Anthony Pilkington and Welsh striker Aaron Joshua Amadi-Holloway ahead of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Pilkington joins the red and gold brigade having played in England all along with more than 400 games under his belt.

Pilkington has scored 83 goals in his 14 year-long professional career. The 32-year-old had his best days playing for Norwich City in the Premier League between 2011-2014. He scored 14 goals, provided 5 assists from 75 appearances. The former Manchester United U-18 player spent the next five years with Cardiff before moving to Wigan Athletic last year.



"SC East Bengal is one of the most followed clubs in India, and to don their shirt in the ISL is a matter of pride. I know expectations are always sky high when you are playing for SC East Bengal and I am ready to face the challenge head-on. I am looking forward to working with the gaffer and I believe we have the squad to fight for the title," Pilkington said in a statement.

Aaron Amadi-Holloway joins SC East Bengal from A-League side Brisbane Roar. The 27-year-old striker featured in 23 matches last season. Aaron spent the major part of his career playing in Europe, before making the move to Brisbane Roar last season. Aaron impressed with his consistency with Brisbane Roar, and can also play as a centre-back, having proved his dual role while playing for Wycombe Wanderers and Shrewsbury Town.

"I am excited to play in India and for SC East Bengal. The club is steeped in history and that what excites me most is their passionate fans. This season, we would have to play in front of empty stands but I can't wait to play at home with the stadium packed to the rafters," Aaron said.

Both players are in the team hotel, undergoing their mandatory quarantine period. (ANI)

