ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan rope in Finland midfielder Joni Kauko

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 24 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) club ATK Mohun Bagan on Thursday announced the signing of Finland national team midfielder Joni Kauko on a two-year deal.

"#ATKMohunBagan is delighted to announce the signing of current Finnish midfielder, @JoniKauko - who joins the #Mariners on a two-year deal," ATK Mohun Bagan FC tweeted.

Kauko also acknowledged the development and expressed excitement on joining The Mariners.

"Mariners, see you soon! #joymohunbagan," Kauko tweeted.

Mohun Bagan had finished second in the seventh season of ISL. Mumbai City FC won the title after defeating The Mariners 2-1 in the final.

The season, which marked the return of major sports events in India, had a mega journey amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the ISL had said an estimated amount of Rs 17 crore was spent on "COVID testing and other related costs".

As many as 115 games were played in the season among the 11 teams. During the season, a total of 298 goals were scored.

Keeping in the mind the safety of everyone involved, 18 bio-bubbles were created across 14 hotels. The number of people tested by RT-PCR was 1,635. The total number of tests done during the season was approximately 70,000. (ANI)