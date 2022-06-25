ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan sign Paul Pogba's brother Florentin

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): ATK Mohun Bagan have further added to their list of acquisitions and maintained its reputation of signing marquee names as the club announced the signing of Guinea international defender Florentin Pogba on a two-year deal on Saturday.

Florentin who is the brother of France World Cup winner and former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will further strengthen the Mariners' defence which was bolstered by the addition of Australian defender Brendan Hamill on Thursday.

Pogba who has 31 appearances for the Guinea national team joins from French second-tier club FC Sochaux and comes with a wealth of experience having plied his trade all across the world.

The 31-year-old started his career in Spain where he was part of the youth ranks at Celta Vigo. He later moved to France with CS Sedan before making a real mark at Saint Etienne where he spent six years.

He helped the club gain promotion to Ligue 1 and played 66 matches for the club in the French top tier. Pogba later had stints in Turkey and United States of America before returning to France with FC Sochaux.



The centre-back has been a regular with the national team and made six appearances for Guinea in 2021.

Thus, Pogba comes into ATK Mohun Bagan in fine shape and ready to strengthen the team's bid for a first Indian Super League (ISL) title after two near misses.

The 31-year-old's experience and leadership at the back will be a real asset for Juan Ferrando's side who will be hoping his side keeps more clean sheets in ISL 2022-23. With plenty of firepower upfront, a strong defensive unit could make the Mariners very difficult to beat next season.

ATK Mohun Bagan have already signed Ashique Kuruniyan, Asish Rai and Lalrinliana Hnamte in this transfer window.

Earlier this week, ATK Mohun Bagan signed Australian A-League star defender Brendan Hamill ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season.

The Sydney-born, 29-year-old defender started his career by playing in youth academies and lower division clubs in Australia and made his professional debut at Melbourne Heart FC (now rebranded as Melbourne City FC) in 2010.

After staying two years at Melbourne City FC, the defender moved to South Korea's top division football K-League 1 side Seongnam FC in 2012. The defender played for two years in K-League 1 but couldn't get the desired results there. (ANI)

