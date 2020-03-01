ISL: Benguluru FC win against ATK in first-leg of semifinal

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 1 (ANI): Deshorn Brown's lone goal handed a 1-0 victory to Bengaluru FC against ATK in the first-leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) semifinal at Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Sunday.

Brown scored a sole goal for the home side in the 31st minute.

The win gives the defending champions a slight advantage heading into the second leg in Kolkata on March 8, but Nishu Kumar's red card will be the sole blemish in what was largely a positive night for the Blues.

It was a feisty start to the contest with players from both sides putting themselves about. Open chances, however, were few and far between with both sides putting in a tight shift at the back.

There were occasional edge-of-the-seat moments with Rahul Bheke heading over the crossbar from a corner and Roy Krishna falling inches short from tapping in a David Williams cross, but neither of the goalkeepers had too much to do in the first 15 minutes.

Juanan's seemingly tame shot was saved by Arindam Bhattacharja but the ATK custodian spilled the ball. Deshorn Brown, who was following up, tapped home from close range to give Bengaluru a 1-0 lead.

In the 84th minute, there was a twist in the tale as Bengaluru's Nishu Kumar was sent off after a last-man challenge on Krishna, who seemed through on goal. With a man up, the away team tried hard to grab a late equaliser but the ten-man Bengaluru side held out to secure the crucial win. (ANI)

