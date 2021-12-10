ISL: Chennaiyin FC coach wary of 'dangerous' ATK Mohun Bagan

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 10 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC head coach Bozidar Bandovic is wary of the threat "best team" ATK Mohun Bagan can unleash during their clash on Saturday.

ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC will lock horns in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) match at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda.

"It (ATKMB) is one of the best teams in the league. They are a champion team and were the finalist last season. They are now more dangerous than ever [after losing last two matches]," said 52-year-old Montenegrin coach during a press conference.

In the two matches played between both these sides last season, one resulted in a draw while ATKMB managed a narrow 1-0 win in the other game.

"ATKMB is a good team defensively as well as offensively. We all know what they are capable of. We will try to do everything possible to win the game tomorrow," said Chennai midfielder Lallianzuala Chhangte



The two-time champions have started their season with consecutive victories, followed by a draw in their last outing. Currently placed fourth, Chennaiyin FC is the only team yet to lose a match this season.

"It gives confidence [to be unbeaten]. Of course, we could have had nine points if we hadn't missed out on chances [in the last match]. I'm happy but this is not enough. We need to play better. Being stable is most important," Bandovic said.

Following a week's break, the Marina Machans have a tight schedule until December 22 with Mumbai City FC, Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC to follow.

"This week [during the break] we worked on players' recovery and also made some preparations. Now we know that every three or four days we have games, so there is no space for other things. It's been a good week and we are now ready for the game," Bandovic concluded. (ANI)







