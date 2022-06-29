ISL: Chennaiyin FC rope in Iranian defender Vafa Hakhamaneshi

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 29 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday announced the signing of Vafa Hakhamaneshi.

The Iranian defender joins as the Indian Super League (ISL) club's Asian signing ahead of the upcoming season.

The 6'6 defender's latest stint was with Thai club, Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC, where he made three appearances in the AFC Champions League.

Hakhamaneshi has turned out for several clubs in the Persian Gulf Pro League which is the first tier league in Iran. He made 59 appearances, turning out for clubs such as Naft Tehran, Tractor FC and Sanat Naft. The Iranian even won the Persian Gulf Pro League with Foolad FC in 2013-14.

"Vafa Hakhamaneshi is a towering addition to our squad. Having played in the Iranian first tier league and the AFC Champions League, he will be aware of the challenges that lie ahead of us," said Chennaiyin FC co-owner, Vita Dani.



The seasoned center back has also played 60 games in the Iranian second tier for Khooneh Be Khooneh and Fajr Sepasi.

"I feel proud to join the team to represent Chennai. I will fight with all my might for the pride of the city and the people," Hakhamaneshi said after joining the Marina Machans.

On Monday, Indian Super League (ISL) club Chennaiyin FC confirmed the signing of Senegalese defender Fallou Diagne.

Diagne's most recent stint was with Albanian outfit KF Vllaznia where he played under Chennaiyin's new boss Thomas Brdaric. He won the Albanian cup in 2021-22.

Diagne made his debut for Metz as a 19-year-old in 2009, going on to make 99 appearances including a loan spell in the 2017-18 season. He has amassed 78 appearances in Ligue 1 including 37 appearances for Stade Rennais FC between 2014 and 2016.

The Senegalese international also made 65 appearances for SC Freiburg between 2011 and 2014 including 57 Bundesliga matches and three appearances in the Europa League. The 6'1 centre-back has scored 16 goals in his career so far. (ANI)

