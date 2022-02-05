ISL: Chennayin FC need to be focused, disciplined for entire 90 minutes, says Bandovic

Fatorda (Goa) [India], February 5 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC's head coach Bozidar Bandovic has said keeping the momentum for the entire 90 minutes would be key to the team's success against a "dangerous side" like Mumbai City FC.

After a few underwhelming performances, both Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC will have nothing but a comeback on their minds when they lock horns in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday.

"We want to play the same way as we did against SC East Bengal because we played a very good first half. We need to keep dominating the game. There were some issues tactically and we are trying to rectify them. We did very well, but the second half was totally different," Bandovic said in a virtual pre-match press conference.

"We need to be very careful to not concede a goal. We did well and we should continue the same.

"Next, we are playing against one of the best teams, they (Mumbai City) have very good players, very strong team. They are the champions so we need to be focused and disciplined for the entire 90 minutes," he added.

The Marina Machans are currently in the seventh position on the points table with 19 points from 14 games and a win against Mumbai City will definitely give them a boost going into the business end of the tournament.





Bandovic said his backline needs to be more vigilant as they wish to secure full three points against The Islanders.



"I want the players to keep playing the first half the same way they played in the last game. We need to keep our full concentration, especially in the defense and set pieces. We didn't mark well and you can see that by the way we conceded the goal," he further said.

The 52-year-old Montenegrin coach said the statistics augur well for his side. He, however, warned his players against any complacency.



"It's a good thing but from other angle I must say they are a champion side. If you see their squad, it's a best squad, individually they are very good players. They are very dangerous in combination play, set pieces," said Bandovic.

"They have no pressure. They will play freely. But we can say there is a chance because they didn't win games. We need to be good. Yes, it's our chance, we would look to use it," he concluded. (ANI)

