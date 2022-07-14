ISL: Defender Sanjeev Stalin signs four-year deal with Mumbai City FC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): Mumbai City FC have secured the services of defender Sanjeev Stalin from Kerala Blasters FC ahead of the new Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The Islanders have struck a deal which keeps the player at the club until the end of May 2026.

The 21-year old becomes the second new face to join the Islanders. A product of Chandigarh Football Academy, Stalin rose through the ranks of the AIFF Elite Academy and went on to represent India at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup. He also represented India at the U-20 level.

"It's a big step for me to join Mumbai City at this stage of my career but it's one that I am confident about. When the opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in India came knocking, I knew I had to grab it with both hands. I am looking forward to learning from my peers, seniors and coach Des Buckingham," said Stalin in a statement.



"I also would like to thank the Mumbai City management for showing faith in me and providing me with this wonderful opportunity and I cannot wait to get started and repay the trust put in me by the club and the fans," he added.

Mumbai City head coach Des Buckingham said Sanjeev is certainly one of the most exciting talents in the country.

"He possesses excellent qualities and can add a lot to our squad. At just 21, he's not only played at the highest level in India but has the invaluable experience of playing in Europe as well," Des Buckingham said.

"We think Sanjeev can go on to become an important player, not just for Mumbai City but for the national setup as well and I wish him the very best," he added.

The Bengaluru-born player joined Kerala Blasters in March 2021 and made his debut for the club at the 2021 Durand Cup. He made eight appearances in his debut ISL campaign in the 2021-22 season. (ANI)

