ISL: East Bengal performance is much better than the results, says coach Rivera

Muscat [Oman], February 1 (ANI): SC East Bengal coach Mario Rivera has said the team's performance in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) is much better than what the points table show.

East Bengal will be looking to brush past the agony when they take on Chennaiyan FC in the ISL encounter at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Wednesday.

Chennaiyan FC sit in the 7th position in the ISL table, with 18 points from 13 matches, but a win could take them up as far as the 3rd spot. On the other hand, SC East Bengal remain in the 11th spot, with 9 points from 14 games.



"The confidence of a team is more related to the performance than the results. Sometimes you can play well and lose, and vice-versa. Our performance is much better than the results, so the players are in a good space mentally," said Rivera in the pre-match press conference as per SC East Bengal

East Bengal might have lost the Kolkata derby but Mario Rivera is pretty confident that the defeat in the derby will not be a factor in the Chennaiyan FC match.

"For professional teams, when you lose a match, you have to keep the good things, eliminate the bad things, and start from scratch in the next match. It'll be no different for us," said Rivera.

Rivera, who won his first match in charge this season but ended up losing the next two, believes that the team does not need any extra motivation, as they have been playing good football.

"It's easy to motivate any team after a very good match. We did many things well in the last match, the players know that we are on the right track, so it's not a difficult task at all. We are always thinking in terms of winning the next match, and we will try to achieve the same target in the Chennaiyan FC game as well," Rivera said. (ANI)

