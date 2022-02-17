ISL final to be held in Fatorda on March 20

Fatorda (Goa) [India], February 17 (ANI): Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) on Thursday released the schedule for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 semi-finals and final.

The first-leg Semi-finals will be held on Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12. The return legs are scheduled on Tuesday, March 15, and Wednesday, March 16.

The Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa will host the ISL final on Sunday, March 20.



"In one of the most closely-contested seasons of ISL, nine teams still remain in contention to advance into the semi-finals. Season 2021-22 has been the most competitive ISL so far with only 19 points gap between the current top-placed team, Hyderabad FC (29) and NorthEast United FC (10), in 11th," stated an official statement.

The 'away goal' rule will not apply in the semi-finals this season. Teams with the highest goal aggregate in their respective two-legged ties will progress to the final.

The League phase ends on March 7. The team finishing on top of the table will be crowned winners of the League Shield, earning a direct group-stage entry into the AFC Champions League next season. (ANI)

