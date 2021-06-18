ISL: Forward Rahim Ali signs two-year contract extension with Chennaiyin FC

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 18 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC forward Rahim Ali has signed a two-year contract extension with the club, the Indian Super League (ISL) side confirmed on Friday.

The 21-year-old from Bengal will be aiming to build on a breakaway 2020-21 ISL season, having impressed with a string of solid performances that also included two well-taken goals.

"I am really excited to continue my journey and learning with Chennaiyin FC. I feel really good, having extended my stay at the club. I am looking forward to getting back on the pitch in CFC colours," Rahim said after signing the contract extension.

"The last season in Goa was one of immense experience and exposure. I am really grateful for the opportunities I have received; that I got a chance to prove myself," he added.



A product of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Elite Academy, Rahim joined CFC from their developmental side Indian Arrows in 2018, having featured in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup a year prior.

The India youth international spent the following season on loan back at Indian Arrows, before being handed his Chennaiyin debut during the memorable 2019-20 campaign that saw the club reach a third ISL final in six years.

"We are immensely delighted to have Rahim continuing his journey and development with us. Last season he showcased the potential he possesses, and we are excited to see him go from strength to strength in the coming campaigns," said Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani.

According to the club, Rahim has shown the versatility to operate in the forward areas, even playing as a winger on many occasions.

He also led the line to good effect whenever called upon to play that role, showcasing composure and guile on the ball, while bagging goals against FC Goa and SC East Bengal last time. (ANI)

