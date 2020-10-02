ISL: Glan Martins joins ATK Mohun Bagan FC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 2 (ANI): Midfielder Glan Martins has joined ATK Mohun Bagan FC ahead of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season, the club announced on Thursday.

The 26-year-old from Goa played 14 matches for Churchill Brothers SC during the 2019-20 I-League season and will now increase the competition for places in the centre of the park for the Kolkata giants.



Martins was part of the SESA Football Academy in Goa and signed his first contract with Sporting Club de Goa in 2014. He made his I-League debut against the erstwhile Bharat FC and went on to make 13 appearances for Sporting across two seasons.

The midfielder joined Churchill Brothers ahead of the 2019-20 season, and impressed fans with his tough tackling as well as passing range. During his time with the club, Martins was a regular starter under head coach Bernardo Tavares.

ATK Mohun Bagan have built a strong team to challenge for the ISL trophy as well as the AFC Cup. Martins will look to partner Javi Hernandez in the middle of the park for the Kolkata giants, with the likes of Pronay Halder and Michael Regin also available to head coach Antonio Lopez Habas. (ANI)

