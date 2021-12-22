ISL: Goal is to win every match we play, says SCEB coach Diaz

Bambolim (Goa) [India], December 22 (ANI): SC East Bengal will be hoping to finish the year on a high when they take on Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League encounter at the GMC Athletic Stadium here on Thursday.

Hyderabad FC has been unbeaten since their opening day fixture against Chennaiyn FC. Manolo Marquez's men have been fine form after that defeat, collecting 11 points from the next 5 matches. The Nizams currently hold the third spot on the ISL table, clear of fourth-placed Chennaiyn FC on goal difference.

SC East Bengal, on the other hand, has had a poor start to the season and would be willing to give their all to gain their maiden victory of this season's ISL.

SC East Bengal coach Jose Manuel Diaz shared the same philosophy when asked about the approach SCEB would take against Hyderabad FC.

"The goal is to win every match we play, and the approach will be the same against Hyderabad FC," the coach said in an official release.



Antonio Perosevic, one of the bright spots of SCEB, is set to miss out on the match after receiving marching orders in the previous game. However, the Spanish coach insisted that he has adequate ammunition up his sleeve to replace the flamboyant attacker.

"Antonio Perosevic is an important player for the team who was playing regularly but there are other players who can play in his position, like Semboi Haokip, Daniel Chima Chukwu or Balwant Singh, so we are not perturbed by his absence," Diaz said.

The SCEB defence has been leaking goals, and that is something that is playing on the mind of the Spaniard as well. "In the seven games we have played, we have conceded some silly goals. The decision making has not been up to the mark. It's a process and we are working on it every day," he said.

Injuries have been coming thick and fast in the SCEB camp, with the latest addition to the list being defender Franjo Prce who limped off at the half-hour mark against NorthEast United FC. The boss provided updates on him and midfielder Darren Sidoel.

"Franjo Prce is out with ankle injury, the date of his return is uncertain as of now. Darren Sidoel trained with the squad for the first time today, and we hope he'll be ready to play our next match against Bengaluru FC," Diaz said. (ANI)

