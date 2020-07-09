ISL: Goalkeeper Albino Gomes signs for Kerala Blasters FC

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 9 (ANI): Ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season, Kerala Blasters FC signed goalkeeper Albino Gomes on Wednesday.

Albino previously played for Mumbai City FC, Delhi Dynamos FC and was most recently with Odisha FC prior to his move to Kerala.

He has played a total of 13 matches in the ISL, made 37 saves and kept two clean sheets from those outings.

"I am extremely happy to join Kerala Blasters for the upcoming ISL season and look forward to playing in front of the most passionate fans. The club has a beautiful vision and I feel I'm at the right place. Can't wait to join my teammates and start prepping for the season," Gomes said after putting pen to paper for Kerala.

The Blasters' Sporting Director, Karolis Skinkys added that he feels Gomes is ready to fully showcase his talent with Kerala.

"I would like to congratulate Albino on signing for the club. I trust his capabilities - both physical and mental strength and believe he is now ready to showcase his talents to become an important part of our team. I hope to see him be confident and give his maximum from day one. Wishing him the best years ahead," he said.

A graduate from the youth academy of Salgaocar FC, Albino also represented Aizawl FC in the 2016-17 I-League season. An important member of the Aizawl squad during their I-League triumph, Albino kept eight clean sheets for them that season.

On the international front, Albino was a part of the India U-23 squad that was selected by former national team head coach Stephen Constantine for the AFC U-23 qualifiers in 2016.

The 26-year-old custodian will be looking to make an impact with Kerala Blasters as they prepare for life under their new head coach Kibu Vicuna. (ANI)

