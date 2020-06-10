ISL: Goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh signs two-year contract with Odisha FC

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 10 (ANI): Odisha FC on Tuesday signed a two-year contract with goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh ahead of Indian Super League's (ISL) seventh season.

The 24-year-old made his ISL debut with FC Pune City in the 2017-18 season before going on to establish himself as their first-choice goalkeeper during the following campaign.

He made 12 appearances in goal for Hyderabad FC in ISL 2019-20.

"I am extremely delighted to be a part of Odisha FC and am grateful to the club management for showing interest in me. I am looking forward to playing in Bhubaneswar and hopefully will be able to contribute to the team's cause from the back," Kamaljit said in a statement.

Kamaljit began his footballing journey with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Academy. He then signed for Sporting Clube de Goa and made his debut at the Durand Cup. Kamaljit also represented Minerva Punjab before joining FC Pune City.

The 24-year-old has also been a part of the senior national squad for the King's Cup, the Intercontinental Cup and the FIFA World Cup Qualifier match against Bangladesh last year.

Odisha FC president Rohan Sharma also welcomed Kamaljit and said, "I am happy to have signed Kamaljit. He will bring a lot of experience to our goalkeeping position. While he did not have the best of seasons last year, we know the ability Kamaljit possesses and we are confident he can not only give competition to Arshdeep (Singh), but eventually regain his form and go back to the national team. I am sure Kamaljit will work hard to prove the doubters wrong."

The acquisition of Kamaljit by Odisha is just the latest addition to their squad after the club had announced the signings of fullback Geroge D'Souza as well as defensive duo Hendry Antonay and Saurabh Meher last week. (ANI)

