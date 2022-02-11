ISL: Greg Stewart is best player in league, says Jamshedpur coach Owen Coyle

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 11 (ANI): Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle was thrilled with his team's performance and lauded his players for outstanding performance as they beat Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday.

Two Greg Stewart penalties (45'), (48') and a third strike from Daniel Chima (53') sent Kerala Blasters FC packing as the Men of Steel sealed their seventh victory of the season lifting them to the second spot in the league standings, one-point adrift league leaders Hyderabad FC.

Coyle was confident of his team scoring more goals than what the scoreline witnessed, but the Scotsman heaped praise on his Kerala Blasters FC counterpart Ivan Vukomanovic and stated that the Blasters would make the top four.



The Jamshedpur FC head coach in the post-match press conference said: "Well obviously, they're penalties. It's like the London bus, you wait for one and another one comes in right after, you wait for one and two come together and that's what happened tonight. Greg [Stewart], Boris [Singh], everyone was outstanding. Greg is certainly the best player in the league."

"I've said it from the beginning, Daniel Chima is a wonderful player, not because he scores goals but what he brings to the team. The touch, the kick, everything was brilliant from the lad tonight," he added.

"We scored three and could've scored more than that and of course I've got to say, we've won against a very good Kerala side who I believe will be in the top four. They've got an outstanding coach, very good players, and Kerala are tough nut for anybody to crack," Coyle opined.

Jamshedpur will next clash with Mumbai City FC on February 17. (ANI)

