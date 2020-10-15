ISL growing at rapid pace, says Cole Alexander

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 15 (ANI): Odisha FC's latest signing Cole Alexander has said that the Indian Super League (ISL) is an exciting tournament that is growing in popularity at a rapid pace.

Born in Cape Town, Cole Alexander played youth football at Hellenic FC and Ajax Cape Town before making his senior professional debut for the latter. Alexander, a high-energy midfielder by trade, had also represented various other South African clubs Vasco Da Gama, Chippa United, Polokwane City, and SuperSport United.

"This would be my first season in the ISL and I see it as a very exciting and entertaining league with the fans making the games so much more entertaining. To be totally honest I wasn't too familiar with all the teams in the ISL, but I knew a bit about the league and the type of players from all over the world playing in the league. I would say it's a very ambitious league and is growing fast," the official website of ISL quoted Alexander as saying.



While discussing his role at Odisha, the midfielder insisted that he wants to 'lead by example'. "I am always willing to learn and grow. I've been playing professional football for 12 years now and I have learnt a lot throughout my career, and I believe hard work and resilience is a key ingredient for success in life. I would hope my experience could offer help to the youngsters and most of all, lead by example on and off the field," he said.

Alexander has worked with Stuart Baxter prior to his move to the Bhubaneswar-based club, and the 31-year-old recollected his days under the Englishman he fondly referred to as 'Sensei'.

"I have worked with coach Stuart Baxter before in South Africa and we call him the Sensei (Master). I have learnt and grown so much under him and it was such a privilege to be coached by him. I am really looking forward to it again. Us, as players, should just absorb and absorb because we are going to learn a lot from him that's guaranteed," he said.

"I am a very ambitious person and my goal is to get the most success as possible with the team and if the whole team is on the same page it will be even more possible. I come to the ISL to represent my country, my family, and the community I am from, to hopefully, open doors for others too, so I have a lot of reason to keep pushing and striving," he added.

The 31-year-old South African national team member was one of the outstanding performers for Bidvest Wits in the South African Premier League last season, before sealing his move to Odisha FC. (ANI)

