ISL: Happy with the 'satisfactory' performance, says Mohun Bagan coach Habas

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 12 (ANI): ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Habas was satisfied his team's performance despite playing out a draw against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Chennaiyin FC remained unbeaten in the ISL 2021-2022 season after a 1-1 draw against ATK Mohun Bagan at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa on Saturday.

"I think the thing we didn't see from players this match was disciplinary tactics. I am very happy with the performance of the team. We have Chennai who is a good team also," said Habas post-match press conference as per the ISL website.



"The score is fair and we have to grow everyday because for me it was a satisfactory performance from the team," he added.

The draw also put an end to ATK Mohun Bagan's two-match losing run. Liston Colaco (18') put the Mariners in front but Vladimir Koman (45') equalised for the Marina Machans just before the interval.

The ATK Mohun Bagan head coach played down concerns of the side being tired after playing three games a week.

"No, because we have to recover everyday and we don't have any time.It is the same for all the opponents. I have been watching the other matches and it is normal in the other teams," said Habas.

"The weather, humidity, and travel in the bus almost 120 minutes a day is hard. They get physically (tired) and they don't respond very well," he added. (ANI)

