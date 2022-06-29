ISL: Hector Ramirez, Liridon Krasniq part ways with Odisha FC

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], June 29 (ANI): Odisha FC announced the departure of defender of Hector Ramirez along with midfielder Liridon Krasniq from their foreign contingent ahead of the upcoming ISL season.

The 34-years old Ramirez joined the Odisha FC in the 2021-22 season, this was his first stint at the ISL. The Spaniard made 15 appearances for the Kalinga Warriors, where he contributed with 2 goals and 74 clearances.

Levante was the first football club where Ramirez began his youth career before he made his senior debut for the club's reserve squad and ultimately played for the first team in 2009.

Later, he played for numerous Spanish teams, including Elche, Betis, Cordoba, Cultural Leonesa, and Alcorcon. He joined Belgian club Cercle Brugge in 2017 for his first tenure at a foreign club.

On the other hand, the Krasniq also joined Odisha FC side in the 2021-22 season of ISL. Before joining the Kalinga Warriors, the midfielder played for Johor Darul Ta'zim FC in Malaysian Super League (MSL).



The Iran midfielder played 16 matches in his inaugural season for Odisha FC. But he didn't deliver to his calibre and failed to hamper a long-lasting impact for his side.

In 2011, Krasniqi made his senior debut for FK Mlada Boleslav in the Czech Republic, where he began his professional career. He later signed with the Turkish club Ankaraspor. Then, Fethiyespor, a different Turkish team, received him on loan.

Odisha FC have already announced numerous departures during the off-season. That includes Javi Hernandez, Gaurav Bora, Narender Gahlot, Daniel Lalhimupia, and Laishram Premjit Singh.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan have handed a contract extension to their young goalkeeper Arsh Anwar Shaikh ahead of the new ISL season.

Prior to the 2019-20 season, Shaikh was elevated from ATK FC's academy to the first team. He was a member of the ATK Mohun Bagan team in the 2020-21 season, however, he didn't play in any of the Mariners' games during that campaign, which saw them advance to the final where they fell to Mumbai City FC. The 19-years-old custodian is yet to make his debut for the Mariners in ISL. (ANI)

