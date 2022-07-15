ISL: HFC's Joel Chianese looking forward to helping Indian players to improve

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 15 (ANI): Australian attacker Joel Chianese has grown into the stature of one of the most reliable and trustworthy players at Hyderabad FC.

Having already played two Indian Super League (ISL) seasons under gaffer Manuel Marquez, the forward is prepared for another season - this time showing his flair in front of the fans.

The 32-year-old recently penned down a new contract that keeps him at the Yellow and Black for another year, until the end of the forthcoming 2022-23 season.

"I think you can expect the same from me as the last 2 seasons. I will give 100 per cent every game, adapting to any style of play. I hope to score and assist goals but more importantly, I want to be a player who can take pride in helping the Indian players around me improve," said Joel Chianese as per the ISL website.

A trusted soldier in Marquez's Yellow and Black army, Chianese has performed at several roles during his two-year stint with HFC. With his upcoming third season with the club, he's a core member of the HFC family.



The Hyderabad no.7, who is known for his humorous personality at the club, is popular for having a healthy rapport with several youngsters in the team.

Having played both the seasons under a bio-bubble, the player is yet to experience the temperament and the passion of the HFC fans at the Gachibowli stadium.

"We really can't wait to play in front of you all at our home stadium. We have felt the support from afar the last two seasons and now it's time to be loud," he added.

From playing 12 games in the 2020-21 season to playing 19 games in the 2021-22 season, Chianese has gradually developed his playing style and has come up with match-winning performances when his team needed him the most.

A player, who does not have the same limelight as fellow HFC attacker Bartholomew Ogbeche does, but fans regard the 32-year-old as the ultimate team player.

"It is never easy to become champions, so it is an amazing feeling to know your hard work and sacrifices as a team was worth it. Hopefully, it gives the fans something to smile and be happy about at the same time," said Chianese. (ANI)

