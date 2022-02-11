ISL: Hopefully we will respond strongly, says Kerala coach Ivan Vukomanovic after defeat against Jamshedpur

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 11 (ANI): Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic seemed confident and expects his team going to make a comeback in the next game after falling to a 0-3 defeat at the hands of Jamshedpur FC on Thursday night in the Indian Super League (ISL) at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa.

Greg Stewart (45' PG, 48' PG) converted two spot-kick before Daniel Chima Chuwku (53') chipped in with the third to complete the tally.

Blasters thus dropped to the fifth position on the table, from second. It remains on 23 points from 14 matches.



Vukomanovic in the post-match press conference said: "Like always, you keep working and training. We need to keep preparing that's all because, in this kind of format, the good thing is the games are just coming especially now after Covid-19 and all these things. We all have these games every three-four days."

"So there's always the new game where we have to respond because sometimes it doesn't matter. You have to find the positive things in every defeat, you have to analyze certain things. And then again, the best thing sometimes it's not how you lose the game. It's how you respond to it afterward. So hopefully, we're going find the strength and force to respond stronger in those games," the coach added.

Blasters will next play against SC East Bengal on February 14. (ANI)

