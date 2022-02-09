ISL: Hyderabad didn't play well in first half against Bagan, says coach Manuel Marquez

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 9 (ANI): Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez was not happy with his team's first-half performance in their 1-2 loss against ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday.

The keenly contested action saw ATK Mohun Bagan finding two goals off Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh in three minutes to ensure they collected full quota of points. Hyderabad pulled one back through Australian midfielder Joel Chianese but could not find the equaliser as ATKMB defense shut the doors on it.

Hyderabad FC continue to lead the standings, at least momentarily, with 26 points after 15 games, on the other hand, the Mariners are back into the top four with 23 points from 13 games.



Marquez in the post-match press conference said: "No, I was not happy. Because we didn't play well in the first half. In some moments, we were totally alone with the ball and we lose the goal. We lost today, but still five games to go and we have to think about the next game that is against Bengaluru FC next Friday."

The Spaniard added: "In the first half, ATKMB played better than us. The second half was totally opposite, especially after the two goals we reacted very well. ATKMB deserved the first half. But we attacked a lot in the second half, and we played well throughout the game. So, we deserved to win the match."

The Nizams will next clash with Bengaluru FC on Friday. (ANI)

