ISL: Jamshedpur FC rope in Scottish Premiership Champion Greg Stewart

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], September 12 (ANI): Ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season, Jamshedpur FC on Sunday completed the signing of Scottish Premiership Champion Greg Stewart.

The attacking midfielder is freshly arriving from a Rangers squad that went the entire 20-21 season unbeaten on its way to win the Scottish top division.

"I am so excited to see what this season has in store for us. It's a new adventure for me and one I am really looking forward to. It's going to be an amazing experience to work under Owen Coyle and give everything on the pitch to get silverware for Jamshedpur. Just can't wait to get started," Stewart said in a statement.

At Rangers, Stewart was part of a blazing group of forwards and midfielders that set the Scottish Premiership on fire. He played with the likes of Jermaine Defoe, Glen Kamara, Morelos and Itten.

Prior to spending two seasons at Scottish legacy club Rangers, the 31-year-old played for various clubs across Scotland and England. The midfielder has made a total of 355 club appearances in his career.



Jamshedpur FC head coach, Owen Coyle, divulged details on how the move came about. He said, "We were looking for a versatile and creative midfielder in the market to complete a menacing group of attacking players for our squad. Greg fit into that criterion perfectly. He comes with exemplary experience of playing in the biggest leagues across the UK."

"And of course, he had an amazing opportunity to play for one of the Glasgow giants which shows he has a strong and winning mentality. The fans can expect a lot of chances to score goals from Jamshedpur this season," Coyle added.

The Scottish national began his career at Cowdenbeath in the Scottish Championship where he spent four seasons. After impressing with his first club, Stewart moved to Dundee FC to play in the Scottish Premiership (the top division of Scotland) for three seasons.

Later, he moved to English Championship club Birmingham City through which he enjoyed loan spells at Aberdeen, where he finished runners-up in 2017-18 in the Premiership and Kilmarnock. After finishing 3 seasons as a Birmingham player, Stewart made his move to the Rangers.

Jamshedpur FC said Stewart has been handed squad no. 24 and will be joining his teammates in the coming weeks for pre-season. (ANI)

