ISL: Jamshedpur FC sign Australian forward Nicholas John Fitzgerald

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], October 21 (ANI): Ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) seventh edition, Jamshedpur FC have signed Australian forward Nicholas John Fitzgerald, fondly known as Nick on Wednesday.

With this signing, Jamshedpur FC fulfiled the league's criteria for an AFC Asian player among its foreigners. The 28-year-old winger is the club's seventh foreign signing for the season.

Nick comes with a trophy-laden career having won the A-League twice, first in 2011-12 with Brisbane Roar and again in 2012-13 with Central Coast Mariners. He has also won the FFA Cup with Melbourne City in 2016.



"I am really glad to start this new adventure with Jamshedpur FC. I promise to give my best to the club and play my heart out for the fans. I am looking forward to play under the tutelage of a coach like Owen Coyle's caliber, something every player dreams of. We will give our best shot to get the team to win the ISL trophy," Nick said in a statement.

The Aussie has tallied a total of 218 appearance and 23 goals in 10 years across all competitions in Australia. He began his career as an U21 player for Central Coast Mariners in 2010 where he also made his senior team debut.

Later on, he broke into the senior team of A-League club Brisbane Roar in 2011 and went on to represent A-League clubs like Central Coast Mariners again, Melbourne City, Western Sydney and Newcastle United Jets. The winger has also played in the coveted AFC Champions League during his time in Australia.

Head Coach, Owen Coyle, was ecstatic to add the Aussie winger to the Jamshedpur FC roster as he said, "Fitzgerald adds a new dimension to our attack with his versatility. He is a quality player and has a proven track record in Australia's A-League. He can make quality runs down the flank and be a great provider to the strike force. We are confident about his attacking prowess and abilities and I am really looking forward to work with him."

Nick will don jersey number 22 in the ISL 2020-21 and is expected to join the squad in Goa imminently. (ANI)