ISL: Juan Ferrando steps down as FC Goa head coach

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 20 (ANI): Juan Ferrando, the head coach of FC Goa has stepped down from his position, the club confirmed through a media release on Monday.

Clifford Miranda, the assistant coach, will take interim charge of the first team.

"We're very disappointed to lose Juan. His decision to leave the club was rather unexpected and came as a surprise, particularly at this juncture of the season, where we are in the middle of the season," Director of Football, Ravi Puskur said as per the ISL website.

"We're particularly disappointed that we were kept in the dark until yesterday morning where he communicated his desire to leave the club. However, once he stated his stance and the release clause was activated, we were left with little alternative. I wish Juan the best for his future," he added.



Ferrando, in his only full season with FC Goa in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 campaign guided the Gaurs to the semi-finals. He was also in charge of the club during their first and historic continental voyage in the AFC Champions League, where FC Goa finished third in Group E.

Ferrando managed FC Goa for 28 matches in the ISL where he oversaw nine wins, 16 draws, and just six defeats.

The Gaurs played an attractive brand of football under the Spaniard and were part of some of the most exciting matches in the ISL.

FC Goa currently sit in the eighth position in the table with two wins, one draw, and three defeats.

Miranda's first game in charge of the team will see them take on Odisha FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Friday. (ANI)

