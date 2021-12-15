ISL: Kiko Ramirez apologises to Odisha FC 'fans' after crushing defeat

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 15 (ANI): Odisha FC head coach Kiko Ramirez expressed disappointment and apologised to all the fans following his team's defeat at the hands of Jamshedpur FC in Indian Super League (ISL) match.

Greg Stewart sharpened his pedigree as one of the best players in the league this season with a spectacular first-half hattrick as Jamshedpur FC rode his heroics to breeze past Odisha FC and climb to second in the points table on Tuesday.

Odisha FC were blown after a whirlwind start from Jamshedpur FC who led 4-0 after the first 35 minutes.

"Yes. Everybody could see that it was so easy for Jamshedpur FC. The first half, the four goals that we conceded were really easy for them," said Ramirez in the post-match press conference as per the ISL website.



"The good thing in football is that we play again next week and we are going to prepare. We will take whatever good things we did today and try to be ready for the match and compete well. I apologise to all Odisha FC fans on behalf of the team and everyone today," he added.

Stewart scored three very different yet stunning goals in the 4th, 21st and 35th minutes to crown Peter Hartley's effort in the 3rd minute as the 'away' side made Odisha look ordinary despite this being their best start to the season.

The Odisha head coach took all the responsiblty for the team's dismal performance against Jamshedpur FC.

"Yes there was a mistake in the team that we picked. So we as a staff made a mistake. Like in the match against NorthEast United we were focussed and scored goals but today we weren't prepared and we conceded two goals in the first five minutes. I assume all responsibility for the defeat," Ramirez said.

Odisha FC will next lock horns with Chennaiyin FC on Saturday. (ANI)

