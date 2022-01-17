ISL: Match between Hyderabad, Jamshedpur postponed

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 17 (ANI): The organizers of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday announced the postponement of Match No. 63 between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC.

The game was scheduled to be played on Monday evening at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.



"The decision has been taken in consultation with the League's medical team taking into account the inability of Jamshedpur FC to field a team," stated an official statement.

The League will look to rearrange the fixture to a later date.

"The health and safety of all personnel in various bubbles remains our priority, and the League & Clubs will continue to monitor the situation and act accordingly," stated the statement further. (ANI)

