ISL: Morocco international Noah Sadaoui signs two-year deal with FC Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 19 (ANI): FC Goa have signed a two-year deal with Morocco international Noah Sadaoui.

Sadaoui has so far made four appearances for the Moroccan National Team, starting in both the semi-finals and the final of the 2020 African Nations Championship, helping Morocco to the crown.

"I'm pleased to begin the next phase of my career with FC Goa. The Club is not new to me, we've been speaking to each other for nearly two years now, and I've used this time to follow them and their performances in the Indian Super League, Durand Cup, and so on," Sadaoui said in a statement.



"What really got me wanting to sign with FC Goa was their hunger to win matches and trophies. It was quite evident in the videos of the team playing that I watched. Later, I spoke to the head coach (Carlos Pena) and he made me feel welcome," he added.

Born in Morocco, Sadaoui took his baby steps into football at the youth ranks of Wydad Casablanca, one of the biggest clubs in the country. At the age of 11, he emigrated to the USA with his family and went on to join the academy of Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls.

"Noah is another product of the extensive scouting work we do throughout the years. He's somebody we were very interested in a few years ago and have always maintained that interest. This year, when the opportunity opened up, we pushed hard to ensure we got him on board," said Ravi Puskur, FC Goa's Director of Football.

"Noah's an x-factor player who is more than capable of the unpredictable and can play anywhere across the front line. He has a natural eye for goal and his movements to create space will make him a real handful for defenders this year. With Noah's arrival adding to that of Alvaro and Iker, we have a truly dynamic front line that has the capacity to excite our fans," he added.

Noah Sadaoui is the club's fourth foreign signing for the 2022-23 season, following Alvaro Vazquez, Fares Arnaout, and Iker Guarrotxena. (ANI)

