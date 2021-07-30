ISL: Mumbai City FC sign Spaniard Igor Angulo

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) club Mumbai City FC on Friday announced the arrival of striker Igor Angulo. The 37-year-old Spaniard joins the reigning ISL League Winners and Champions after putting pen to paper on a one-year contract.

The experienced striker was one of the vital cogs for fellow ISL club FC Goa, making it to the playoffs in the 2020-21 ISL season. He scored as many as 14 goals in 21 games to bag the Golden Boot award in his debut ISL campaign.

"It's an honour to join the champions Mumbai City and to be a part of a club that has grand ambitions and wants to fight for titles," Igor Angulo said in a statement.

"I have spent one season in India so far and my experience of the ISL has been incredible. But my focus remains on what I set out to do everywhere I've played - I want to win the league," he added.

Before coming to India, Angulo plied his trade for four seasons in the Polish Ekstraklasa, Poland's top-flight football league with Gornik Zabrze, where he tasted a lot of success.



He emerged among the top two goal scorers in three consecutive seasons and had also won the Golden Boot in the 2018-19 season having scored 24 goals. During his time in Poland, Igor played 154 matches and scored 88 goals.

"The club's mentality and the coach Sergio Lobera's philosophy fits right with the way I want to play football too and I am delighted to be here. We have a massive season ahead of us," said Angulo

"It will be an honour to defend both our trophies and represent India in the AFC Champions League and I'm ready for the challenge. I cannot wait to get started with my new family and represent our fans and the city of Mumbai in the best way we can," he added.

The Spanish striker, who started his career with Athletic Bilbao in Spain, has experience of playing in several other countries like France, Cyprus and Greece.

Commenting on the arrival, Mumbai City FC Head Coach, Sergio Lobera said: "Igor is a veteran campaigner and a class act on and off the field. We've seen his goalscoring prowess in the previous seasons and how dangerous he can be for the opposition.

"He is someone who will bring a lot of valuable experience along with his skill and we are confident he can help us and bring the best out of the players playing alongside him. His understanding of the game and his guile on a football pitch will be an asset for us in this historic season that lies ahead of us. I am really pleased to have Igor with us at Mumbai City," Lobera concluded. (ANI)

