ISL: Mumbai City FC sign young duo of Amey Ranawade, PC Rohlupuia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 (ANI): Mumbai City FC have confirmed the signing of defender Amey Ranawade and midfielder PC Rohlupuia on Friday.

The 22-year-old Ranawade joins the Islanders on a one-year contract while 21-year-old Rohlupuia has put pen to paper on a four-year deal.

Ranawade, a product of the AIFF Academy in Goa, has represented the now-defunct DSK Shivajians and Mohun Bagan in the I League along with two stints at fellow ISL side FC Goa. The versatile defender, who hails from Mumbai, is also a junior international having represented India at the U-17 and U-19 levels.

"This is a huge opportunity for me and being a Mumbai boy myself, it's that much more special. Mumbai City is a club with a model that puts its faith in young players, and I am eager to see where it can take me in my development as a football player. I have worked under coach Lobera in the past and I am ready to get started in this new challenge," Ranawade said in a statement.





Born in Mizoram, PC Rohlupuia played his youth football at East Bengal and through impressive performances in midfield, earned his place in the senior squad, representing the Kolkata-based club 9 times between 2018 and 2020.

"This is a massive platform for a young player like me to come in and prove my worth. I am grateful for the faith the club has shown in me. The project and the vision here at Mumbai City is progressive and I am confident it will help me and that I can help the team. I am ready to do my best for my new family and commit my best years to Mumbai City," Rohlupuia said.



Head coach, Sergio Lobera said that the young duo will bring energy to the side.

"Both Amey and Rohlupuia are fantastic individuals and will bring lots of energy and youth to our team. They have certain qualities that you need to have to be able to perform at this level, and I believe both of them have the potential to excel here. I am happy that they have chosen Mumbai City as their new home, and I cannot wait to see what they can bring to our team," he said. (ANI)

