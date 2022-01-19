ISL: NorthEast missed Deshorn Brown against Odisha, says Khalid Jamil

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 19 (ANI): NorthEast United FC head coach Khalid Jamil suggested that the absence of their talismanic striker Deshorn Brown was responsible for their disappointing 0-2 defeat to Odisha FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match at the PJN Stadium, in Goa, on Tuesday evening.

Odisha FC drew first blood in the 17th minute through a Daniel Lalhlimpuia strike, while Aridai Suarez, who provided the assist for the first goal, was on the scoresheet five minutes later.

Even though NorthEast United FC were subdued in the first half, they were much more active following the half-time whistle. However, the Highlanders failed to net a single goal and slumped to their seventh defeat of the season.



Talking about the match, the head coach said: "No, talking about the start, we were not in good shape because we played differently in the first 25 minutes. But after that, we came in and everybody tried in the second half we tried, but we didn't get the goals."

When asked about whether the defenders let the team down, the head coach said: "No, you cannot say (that the defenders let the team down). See, as I said, you cannot blame the defence line, the midfield and forwards also need to work hard."

"But I think this result was because we missed the (Deshorn) Brown and we missed some players too. We changed some players and their positions. But everybody tried to work hard in the second half," he added.

NorthEast United will next clash with Chennaiyin on January 22. (ANI)

