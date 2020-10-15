ISL: NorthEast United FC sign Ghanaian attacker Kwesi Appiah

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 15 (ANI): NorthEast United FC have signed the Ghanaian attacker Kwesi Appiah for the upcoming 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The 30-year-old forward last played for AFC Wimbledon in Football League One in England, scoring four times during the 2019-20 campaign.

"I am really excited to be a part of this squad and cannot wait to be on the pitch again with my new teammates. I have heard a lot of good things about this league and the team from my fellow compatriots and it is an honour to represent this great region in one of the fastest-growing leagues in the world," Appiah said in a statement.



Having graduated from the Ebbsfleet United PASE Youth System, Appiah has turned out for a number of English clubs during his career, most notably Crystal Palace FC. The forward also had stints with Reading FC, Cambridge United, and even Norwegian club Viking Stavanger among others. On the international front, Appiah has represented the Ghanaian national team and has netted two goals in six outings for the Black Stars.

"Kwesi is coming in from the English Championship, which we know as one of the most competitive leagues in the world. He has had memorable stints at various clubs during his career and we are excited about the quality he will bring to the team," NorthEast United's Executive Director Priya Runchal said about the club's latest acquisition.

The Highlanders have roped in several experienced players ahead of ISL 2020-21 including Khassa Camara, Luis Machado, Dylan Fox and Benjamin Lambot. Among their Indian contingent, NorthEast have signed defender Ashutosh Mehta as well as forwards VP Suhair and Rochharzela as the club prepares for life under head coach Gerard Nus. (ANI)

