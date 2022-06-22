ISL: Odisha bid farewell to Laishram Premjit while five players depart from Chennaiyin's foreign contingent

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Odisha FC have announced the departure of winger Laishram Premjit Singh from their squad ahead of the new season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The club made the announcement through their social media handles on Tuesday.

The 20-years old winger started his career in 2019 at Manipur club TRAU FC. He had a decent season run in the I-League, he played nine matches for TRAU FC. Then he was promoted to the Hero ISL after his performance at TRAU FC caught the attention of scouts from Odisha FC.

In his debut season, he played six matches for Odisha FC but he couldn't hamper a long-lasting impact in those six matches.

Odisha FC have already announced numerous departures during the off-season. That includes Javi Hernandez, Gaurav Bora, Narender Gahlot, and Daniel Lalhimupia.



While on Wednesday, with a revamp on the cards, Chennaiyin FC announced the departures of midfielder Ariel Borysiuk, Vladimir Koman, Mirlan Murzaev along with their defender Slavko Damjanovic and forward Lukasz Gikiewicz from the foreigner contingent after their respective contracts with the club expired.

Borysiuk, Koman, and Murzaev joined the Marina Machans in the 2021-22 season. Koman was the most successful among the three, he registered 3 goals and 1 assist to his name in 17 appearances. While Murzaev got 3 goals and 2 assists and Borysiuk managed to score one goal.

On the other hand, former FK TSC Backa Topola fullback Slavko Damjanovic was brought to the Marina Machans last season. He has had an impressive stint with the club so far with a total of 19 appearances, making a staggering 613 passes and 25 interceptions during this time.

The 34-years old forward Gikiewicz also joined the Chennai-based side in the 2021-2022 season. The forward made 18 appearances for the Chennaiyin outfits and had one goal and one assist to his name.

The Chennai-based side are on the course of a rebuild and after the departure of five players from their foreign contingent. The Marina Machans will be looking to keep themselves busy in the off-season transfer window. (ANI)

