ISL: Odisha FC appoint Anshul Katiyar as assistant coach

Bhubaneswar [Odisha], August 18 (ANI): Odisha FC on Wednesday appointed Anshul Katiyar as their assistant coach ahead of the eighth season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

An AFC 'A' License holder, Katiyar has experience working as an assistant coach at ISL clubs like Hyderabad FC and FC Pune City, he was the head coach of their reserve teams and was Head of Youth Development at Hyderabad FC as well.

Anshul was also associated with Delhi United FC, Garhwal FC and Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools. After joining Odisha FC, Anshul in a release stated, "I am delighted to join OFC and be a part of this project. I am looking forward to working with Kiko Ramirez and the team on our goals on developing the players and the football culture along with of course playing an exciting brand of football for our fans."



OFC head coach Kiko Ramirez explained, "Anshul is a coach who is going to help us to know how the Indian players think and understand football because of his knowledge of the competition. His understanding of the teams and players of the ISL will be vital for us. He will also assist us with the analysis for the same. We are extremely happy to have him on board in this big project."

Last month, Odisha roped in their new head coach Francisco "Kiko" Ramirez Gonzalez for a year with an option to extend after the season. Ramirez started his coaching career with Spanish club Gimnastic as its assistant coach first in 2002 and then as its youth coach.

In 2010, he joined Pobla Mafumet and returned to Gimnastic again in 2012. He has also coached other Spanish clubs like CE L'Hospitalet, CD Castellon and CE Sabadell. He was the second coach at Nastic de Tarragona in the first division in Spain as well. His first foreign assignment was with Polish football club Wisla Krakow in 2017. (ANI)

