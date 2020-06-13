ISL: Odisha FC sign defender Kamalpreet Singh for 2 years

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 13 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) team Odisha FC have signed 22-year-old defender Kamalpreet Singh for two years ahead of the seventh season of the tournament.

After playing a crucial role in Minerva Punjab's first-ever I-League title win in 2017-18 season, Kamalpreet represented Kolkata's East Bengal for two seasons.

The Punjab-born fullback has also played for India in the age-group competitions.

"Really excited to be part of the project at Odisha FC and hopefully will win some silverware with them too," said Kamalpreet in an official statement.

"I have seen and heard that the club gives a lot of chances to the youngsters. I am ready to fight for my place in the starting line-up for every game," he added.

The club's president Rohan Sharma said that Kamalpreet's inclusion will add the much-needed depth to defence in the squad.

"Kamalpreet will be a solid addition to the team. After last season, it was clear that we needed depth in the defence. He is a player who we see to be a no-nonsense defensive RB. He will compete with Shubham for the right-back spot which is good for the club," said Rohan.

Last month, the club had also signed 21-year-old midfielder Samuel Lalmuanpuia. (ANI)

